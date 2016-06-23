Prostate Cancer: Why Early Detection Matters

My father died at 54 from prostate cancer, and his brother had prostate cancer at the same time. I have several cousins who also have this problem, so I knew that I needed to get screened since prostate cancer runs in my family. I was also having certain symptoms: incontinence, pain in my groin, and ED [erectile dysfunction].

I had a PSA test, and it came out negative. My doctor thought the symptoms might be stress, as I had many jobs, including taking care of my mother's farm. But even though the doctors could not find anything, I knew something was wrong. I was 55, and there was no reason to have ED or problems going to the bathroom.

I was sent to another doctor, and he did 10 biopsies and found the cancer. In 2008, I had surgery, a radical prostatectomy. The surgeon removed my prostate, fatty tissue surrounding it that might be cancerous, and several lymph nodes.

The road to recovery after surgery was very hard. The incontinence was still there for a bit but then it abated. I was worried before the surgery about sexual issues, but even though I had a radical procedure, my surgeon saved my nerves, and eventually I didn't have ED problems any more.