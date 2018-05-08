A Yellow Light, but Little Guidance, on PSA Tests

May 8, 2018 -- Should you get a PSA test for prostate cancer? In 2012, an influential panel of doctors that makes recommendations on preventive care answered that question with a firm ‘No.’

That’s because studies showed that the harms of these blood tests -- including misleading results, infections, anxiety, and aggressive treatment of cancers that may never have harmed a man if left undiscovered -- seemed to outweigh any potential benefits.

Today, though, that same group, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, has officially softened its stance. It says prostate cancer screening tests make sense for some men between the ages of 55 and 69, including those with a higher-than-average risk because of a family history of prostate or related cancers or because they are African-American.

Researchers have also noted more cases of aggressive prostate cancer since the 2012 standards were released.

The task force says these men should undergo PSA testing only after having a detailed discussion about the pros and cons with their doctor.

The PSA is a blood test that measures a protein that’s made by the prostate, a small gland that sits just beneath the bladder and makes seminal fluid. Prostate cancers make more of this protein.

The trouble is that many men never have that important talk, which is part of a process known in medicine as shared decision making.

A 2018 study by the American Cancer Society found only about 17% of men who’d had a recent PSA test had done so after a complete discussion with their doctor. The same study found that about 38% of men got no information from their doctor before having the test. When doctors did talk with patients, they often spoke in glowing terms, touting the test’s benefits but not its risks.

“I don’t think most primary care clinicians have the data at their hand to be able to sit down and counsel a man about how many men will have to be overdiagnosed with prostate cancer to just prevent one death,” says Therese Bevers, MD, medical director of the Cancer Prevention Center at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.