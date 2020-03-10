Is Surgery Right For Some Early Prostate Cancers?

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 12, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- For certain men with early prostate cancer, choosing surgery over "watchful waiting" may add a few years to their lives, a new study suggests.

European researchers found that among nearly 700 men with earlier-stage prostate cancer, those who received surgery to remove the gland lived three years longer, on average, than those assigned to watchful waiting.

However, experts had major caveats about the study, which followed men who were treated for prostate cancer 20 to 30 years ago.

Namely, the patients had tumors that were larger and more aggressive than the norm for men diagnosed with early prostate cancer in recent years. So the results cannot be translated to most men diagnosed today, experts said.

"This is an important study with useful information. But it won't change how we manage prostate cancer today," said Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, interim chief medical officer for the American Cancer Society.

The study authors themselves made the same point.

Lead researcher Dr. Anna Bill-Axelson stressed that the patients were different from many men diagnosed with prostate cancer these days -- because they all had "clinically detected" cancer.

Many were diagnosed, for instance, after they developed symptoms of prostate cancer. In other cases, a doctor felt the tumor while doing a rectal exam for other reasons.

In other words, their tumors were advanced enough to cause symptoms or be palpable.

That's in sharp contrast to the situation today, Lichtenfeld said. In the United States, most men are now diagnosed through PSA screening, a blood test that picks up tiny prostate tumors that are not causing any problems.

Often, those men do not need immediate treatment, because prostate cancer is typically slow-growing and may never progress to the point of being life-threatening. Experts say that surgery to remove the gland -- which can cause incontinence and erectile dysfunction -- could do more harm than good.

Instead, men diagnosed through PSA screening can often take a wait-and-see approach -- where their cancer is monitored, and treated only if it progresses.

"The last thing I'd want to see is headlines saying, 'Surgery is better than no surgery,'" Lichtenfeld said. "That's not what this study tells us."