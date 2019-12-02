More Men Holding Off on Prostate Cancer Surgery

TUESDAY, Feb. 12, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Many more American men are now saying no to surgery for low-risk prostate cancer, and choosing to monitor the disease instead, a new study finds.

Over just five years, researchers found, the number of men who opted for monitoring tripled -- from 14 percent of patients in 2010, to 42 percent in 2015.

The shift followed new guidelines advocating "active surveillance" as an option for men with low-risk prostate cancer. That refers to small, slow-growing tumors that are unlikely to progress to the point of threatening a man's life.

Active surveillance involves periodic blood tests and exams, and possibly biopsies, to see if the cancer is progressing. Treatment might eventually be recommended, or it might never be necessary.

Cancer experts said the turning tide is good news.

"In medicine, change generally happens very slowly," said Dr. Len Lichtenfeld, chief medical officer of the American Cancer Society. "So, in my view, this is a very rapid shift we're seeing. I think it's remarkable."

Lichtenfeld, who was not involved in the study, said his "hat is off" to the doctors who've embraced the change.

Prostate cancer is common: U.S. men have about a one-in-nine chance of being diagnosed with the disease, according to the cancer society. However, prostate cancer is often slow-growing and may never progress significantly.

Research has shown that if a man lives long enough, he has a high likelihood of developing a prostate tumor, Lichtenfeld pointed out. Years ago, he explained, many older men unknowingly had the disease -- because it "never impacted them" -- and died of other causes.

But then came the era of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) screening, and the number of U.S. men diagnosed with small prostate tumors shot up. Initially, most of those men underwent surgery to remove the prostate gland.

And that treatment carries risks, including lasting incontinence and sexual dysfunction.

"We were 'curing' a lot of men who didn't need to be cured," Lichtenfeld said.

Now things are changing, said Dr. Brandon Mahal, the lead researcher on the new study.