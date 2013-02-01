Targeted Radiotherapy Might Help Fight Advanced Prostate Cancer

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, June 4, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with advanced prostate cancers may have newfound hope: Researchers identified a new potential treatment for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, which has no cure.

Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer means the disease continues to spread despite therapies that deplete male hormones (androgens) such as testosterone, which are thought to "feed" tumors.

When added to standard care, this novel targeted radiotherapy improved survival for these cancer patients, researchers report.

The study "offers the treatment possibility where there was really very little for the most advanced patient, but it opens a doorway for exploring the benefits of this drug in multiple earlier patient populations," said Dr. Michael Morris, head of the Prostate Cancer Section at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

In about 80% of prostate cancers, there is a protein on the surface of the cancer cell that is called prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA). It is also distributed on prostate cancer that has spread to the bone, lymph nodes or soft tissues. Yet, PSMA is not on normal tissues, so it was a good target for both diagnostics and therapeutics, Morris explained.