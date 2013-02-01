Black Men Less Likely to Get Best Prostate Cancer Treatments

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, June 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Black American military veterans with aggressive prostate cancer who would benefit from surgery or radiation are less likely to get those treatments than men of other races, despite equal access to health care, a new study finds.

"Despite great strides in prostate cancer care over the past few decades, racial disparities in care persist, and there remains a lot to be done to better understand why this is happening and what we can do to finally close the gap," said senior investigator Dr. Danil Makarov, a urologic surgeon at NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center, in New York City.

For the study, the researchers analyzed the medical records of more than 35,000 men treated for prostate cancer by the U.S. Veterans' Health Administration from 2011 to 2017. Most were over 60 and had no other serious health issues.

The investigators found Black patients were 5% more likely to receive radiation or surgery than other patients, and patients of all races deemed likely to benefit from the treatments were 40% more likely to get them than those who did not need them.