Better Outcomes for Obese Men With Advanced Prostate Cancer

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- When men have advanced prostate cancer, obesity might offer something of a survival advantage, a preliminary study suggests.

Researchers in Italy found that among men with prostate cancer that had spread throughout the body, those who were obese were less likely to die over the next few years.

Roughly 30% were still alive after three years, versus 20% of normal-weight and overweight men, the study found.

The researchers stressed that no one is advising men to pack on pounds as a defense against prostate cancer: Obesity is associated with a higher risk of developing and dying from various chronic ills, including a number of cancers.

But over the years, some studies have found that cancer patients with a higher body mass index (BMI) tend to survive longer -- a phenomenon sometimes called the "obesity paradox."

The new findings hint that the paradox might also apply to advanced prostate cancer.

However, one expert not involved in the study urged caution in drawing conclusions.