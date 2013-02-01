Death of Spouse Could Raise Odds for Prostate Cancer

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Aug. 13, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Widowers have a higher risk for advanced prostate cancer than men who are part of a couple, Canadian researchers say.

The new findings are from an analysis of 12 studies comparing 14,000 men newly diagnosed with prostate cancer and 12,000 healthy men.

The study — recently published in the European Journal of Epidemiology — suggests that social environment is an important factor in men's risk of advanced prostate cancer.

"This large group of subjects showed us that widowers were at risk of being diagnosed later than married men or men in relationships," said study author Charlotte Salmon, a doctoral student at the National Institute of Scientific Research in Quebec City, Canada.

Salmon's thesis focused on social isolation and the incidence of prostate cancer.

A number of previous studies have linked living with a partner to a healthier lifestyle.

"Without a spouse's encouragement to see a doctor or get screened if there are symptoms, cancers remain undetected longer and may be diagnosed at a more advanced stage," Salmon said in an institute news release. "This makes the prognosis bleaker."