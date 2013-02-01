New Tests for Prostate, Colon Cancer Show Promise

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 29, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A pair of experimental tests could help doctors detect colon or prostate cancer with just a sample of blood or saliva.

One test examines a person's blood for four biomarkers linked to inflammation. In a small study, it outperformed the fecal blood test now used in colon cancer screening, said lead researcher Dr. Mona Eldeeb, of Alexandria University Medical Research Institute in Egypt.

"These combined blood base markers could detect early cancer [of the] colon, especially if applied in a screening program," she said.

The other test uses a man's saliva to look for genetic material linked to prostate tumor growth, according to the Iranian researchers who developed it.

If approved in the United States, the tests could make screening and diagnosis for these cancers easier on patients, without the need for needle biopsy or colonoscopy, experts said.

"The exciting part of this study is that the [prostate cancer] test truly is noninvasive, requiring no need for needles as it relies on saliva that can be easily and repeatedly obtained," said Dr. Corey Speers, a radiation oncologist at the University of Michigan's Rogel Cancer Center in Ann Arbor.