Prostate Cancer Screening: Black Men Less Likely to Get Follow-Up MRI

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Black, Hispanic and Asian men in the United States are less likely than white men to receive a follow-up MRI after a screening suggests prostate cancer, a new study finds.

"We can't say definitively if the reason Black, Hispanic, and Asian men did not receive this particular test is that physicians did not refer them for it, or if the patients opted themselves out of further testing," said study author Danny Hughes, a professor in the Georgia Tech College of Liberal Arts School of Economics, in Atlanta.

"Regardless, these disparities do highlight the need to understand what is happening and how to ensure patients of all races and ethnicities receive the best possible care," Hughes said in a university news release.

A prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test is a common form of screening for prostate cancer in men aged 55 to 69. Biopsies have been the usual next step for some men with elevated PSA levels that suggest prostate cancer, but non-invasive MRIs are increasingly being used instead.

