Fewer Black Men Get High-Tech Prostate Cancer Therapy

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, May 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Use of a high-tech radiation cancer treatment called proton beam therapy (PBT) has increased overall in the United States, but Black patients are getting it less often than white patients, two new studies show.

Traditional radiation treatment is photon-based, but PBT uses protons to deliver high-energy beams more precisely to tumors and reduce damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

PBT can be better than traditional radiation therapy for tumors with complex anatomy, tumors surrounded by sensitive tissues and childhood cancers, but PBT can be twice as expensive, according to the American Cancer Society.

To assess the use of PBT in the United States, researchers analyzed data on nearly 6 million patients in the National Cancer Database. They found that overall use of PBT for newly diagnosed cancers rose from 0.4% in 2004 to 1.2% in 2018.

Private coverage was the most common type of insurance among patients treated with PBT for recommended cancers, while Medicare was the most common insurance among patients treated with PBT for cancers for which the treatment's efficacy is still under investigation.