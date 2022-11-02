Mental Distress: Prostate Cancer’s ‘Elephant in the Room’

Nov. 2, 2022 – Mark Lichty, 73, said it took a decade for him to overcome the anxiety, fear of death, and uncertainty about the future after he was diagnosed with low-grade prostate cancer in 2005.

Lichty, of East Stroudsburg, PA, channeled some of this anxious energy into launching Active Surveillance Patients International (ASPI), which he co-founded in 2017 to help men with low-risk prostate tumors to cope with the worry that their condition may evolve from benign to life-threatening.

Many men have taken to calling this state of limbo “anxious surveillance” – a baseline level of concern that gets worse while they await the results of periodic blood tests that, depending on the results, can signal the need for surgery or radiation therapy to remove a tumor that’s become more aggressive.

Ironically, Lichty says, those same tests – which look at levels of a protein called prostate-specific antigen, or PSA – led to an “epidemic of overdiagnosis” of prostate cancer in the 1990s. That in turn led to overtreatment that resulted in erectile dysfunction, incontinence, and other problems for many patients – and now, he says, “the epidemic of anxious surveillance that can result in unnecessary distress in these patients and even in more overtreatment.”