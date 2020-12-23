The Link Between Chronic Inflammation and RA

The pain started in his smaller joints -- his fingers and wrists. Then it began to spread. Matt Wohlfarth, who does standup comedy part-time, first knew that something was wrong when his elbow would freeze up during shows.

“I’ve never had to use my left hand to hold a mic, and I had to start. If there were termites for people, that’s what it feels like.”

When the pain didn’t get better, his girlfriend persuaded him to go to the doctor, who diagnosed him with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

RA is a lifelong disease in which your body attacks and damages its own tissues. It causes long-term, or chronic, inflammation of the joints. “It’s like reliving every sports injury you’ve ever had,” says Wohlfarth, 56, a former boxer. “The pain hits you in different places. Your back or knees might be sore even though you didn’t do anything to them.”

Rheumatoid arthritis is called an autoimmune disease because your immune system attacks the soft tissue that lines the surface of your joints, called synovium. The inflammation thickens the synovium and can destroy cartilage and bone near your joints. The more active your RA, the worse the inflammation.

“Left unchecked, this inflammation cascade continues to build and leads to irreversible damage to the joints,” says Robert Koval, MD, a board-certified rheumatologist with Texas Orthopedics in Austin.

Experts think your genes play a role in whether you’ll get rheumatoid arthritis. They’ve also found possible RA triggers like smoking, illnesses of the stomach and intestines (called gastrointestinal or GI), and certain infections. Any of these things may lead to the inflammation cascade that sets off RA.

There may be a connection with diabetes, too. The two conditions often happen in the same people at the same time, possibly because of inflammation throughout the body.

Research also shows that RA inflammation might raise your odds of cardiovascular diseases like strokes and blood clots, and it may lead to a higher chance of death.