Lynn Marie Witt, 45, was diagnosed with RA almost 20 years ago, but she came to gardening much later, after a period of crisis in her life.

The divorce came first. Then both her parents died. After that, Witt’s rheumatoid arthritis (RA) flared so badly she didn’t know how long she’d be able to walk. But the community garden changed everything.

At first, gardening was hard, but over time Witt noticed that she could work for longer periods without pain. Today, Witt, a former occupational therapist, says that all that digging around in the dirt improves the range of motion in her hands.

“You’re growing life with these seeds. But really, I feel like the garden is growing me,” Witt says. “It’s allowing me movement. It’s allowing me to be free again.”

And studies show that gardening can boost strength and dexterity (doing things with your hands) in some people.

Still, each person is different, and it’s important to consult with your doctor and listen to your body when gardening with RA, says Christina Hanson, an occupational therapist and teacher at Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in Wheaton, IL. Set small goals and take breaks, she says.