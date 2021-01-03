I Was Young and Full of Plans -- RA Was a Detour I Didn't Expect

By Andy Pendergrass

As a young man graduating college and marrying the most wonderful woman I had ever met, life was good and the future looked bright. My new wife and I were about to head up to Alaska to work for the summer before attending a post-grad program. I planned to become a marriage and family counselor, and she would be a teacher.

Then I started having foot pain.

It started in January of 2011, 5 months before we were supposed to leave for Alaska. I chalked it up to soreness from playing basketball, or tennis, or ultimate frisbee, or flag football, or golf. (You get the picture: I was ACTIVE.) This pain persisted. It was bad enough that I bought some insoles from the drugstore to wear in my sneakers. That didn’t help. I mentioned the pain to my doctor. At first he thought it was probably plantar fasciitis (a common injury for athletes that involves the tissue in the bottom of the feet tearing), but then suggested that we get some blood work done since my mom and grandmother both suffered from rheumatoid arthritis. A week later he called with the results. I could hear in his voice that he wasn’t looking forward to having this conversation. He said, “Andy the results of the blood test are showing that you have active RA. I’m referring you to a rheumatologist.”

That was the moment that my life went from going as planned to something different. A detour. This was unforeseen, unwanted, unprepared for, and unthinkable. Honestly, I didn’t think of it as a detour at the time. In the moment, it felt like my life hit pause.

The appointment with the rheumatologist went horribly. He mostly talked to me about things that were not health related nor medically relevant. At one point he did ask me to take my shoes off, but he did not examine my feet. He looked down at them while I was standing on the navy blue carpet of the room and said, “Your pain is likely because of flat footedness.” I’m sure the look on my face could have been made into a meme. But I did not verbally respond. I don’t know if I was too shocked, or too confused or what. But after a steroid shot in each hip to help with some hip discomfort I was having and some blood work, he sent us on our way. (Later I got a bill for $535). When my fiancée and I made it to the parking lot, I exclaimed, “FLAT FEET!? I have a huge arch in my foot!”