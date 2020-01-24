To stay healthy and manage your rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it’s best to take an active role in your treatment. Understanding your disease, weighing your options, and forming a partnership with your doctors will help you advocate for what you need. “Remember than you are at the center of your care,” says Adena Batterman, a licensed social worker and senior manager of inflammatory arthritis support and education programs at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

Be Informed Empower yourself by learning as much as you can about RA. Find out about symptoms, treatment options, medications, and management strategies. Get information from online resources like the American College of Rheumatology, the Arthritis Foundation, and the Arthritis Society. Talk to people living with RA. Join a support group where you can connect with others, share experiences, and get advice about managing RA. The more you understand RA, the more you’ll know what to expect and get what you need.

Choose the Right Rheumatologist Find a doctor who’s a good fit for you. “Ask your internist or primary care provider for personal suggestions,” says Magdalena Cadet, MD, a clinical rheumatologist in New York City. Get personal references from friends or online RA chat groups on social media platforms like Facebook. Organizations like the American College of Rheumatology and the Arthritis Foundation have lists of doctors online. You can also contact your insurance company.

Partner With Your Doctor “Let your physician know that you want to work together as a team,” Cadet says. Instead of relying on your doctor to make all the decisions, approach it as a partnership. Talk about what’s important to you and set goals together. Do you want to minimize flare-ups? Is it important that you can walk a certain distance and take part in social activities? Tell your doctor what you hope for so they can create a treatment plan that fits your goals. “Without your involvement and voice in all of this, your needs are unknown and unheard,” Batterman says.