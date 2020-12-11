When you’re diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), you and your doctor might talk about symptoms like joint pain and medications to manage your disease. But RA, an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation , can affect your body and lifestyle in unexpected ways and your doctor might not mention them. Sometimes you have to learn how RA will affect you and your life by trial and error.

All-Over Symptoms

“Your mind might be willing to do a project, but your body might not be,” says Dawn Smith-Popielski of St. Louis, MO. “Even though my RA is usually pretty well controlled, there are days when I’ve planned a project for the yard or around the house that ends up taking twice as long. Living on RA time sometimes means making modifications.”

Carolyn Amisano was diagnosed with RA in her early 30s with two young children. She expected pain, but not extreme fatigue or emotional ups and downs.

“You don’t realize how RA affects everything: getting in and out of your car, getting dressed, making a bottle for your baby. I remember just sitting on my couch and thinking, ‘I may not be able to do this,’” she says.

Amisano, who lives in Suwanee, GA, found it extremely painful just to button her blouse or grip her toothbrush. “Mornings are hard with RA. When I was invited to school meetings for my children, I had to say no and that I could only deal with things later in the day.”