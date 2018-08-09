Women Exposed Early to Smoke May Face More RA Risk

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 15, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Women who were regularly exposed to secondhand smoke as children might be at slightly increased risk of rheumatoid arthritis, a new study hints.

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the lining of the joints. Researchers believe that a mix of genes and certain environmental factors conspire to cause the disease. And a number of studies have linked smoking to a heightened risk of RA.

The new study, published Aug. 14 in the journal Rheumatology, looked at whether childhood exposure to secondhand smoke might be a risk factor for RA, too.

The answer, researchers found, is "maybe."

Among more than 71,000 French women followed for two decades, those exposed to secondhand smoke as kids were at somewhat higher risk of rheumatoid arthritis, versus other women. That was true of women who currently smoked, and those who'd never smoked.

But those differences were not quite significant in statistical terms. That means the association between secondhand smoke and RA risk could be a chance finding.

So while the results are "provocative," further research is necessary, one U.S. expert said.

"It's hard to definitively say from the data what role secondhand smoke exposure in childhood plays in RA development," said Dr. Tamar Rubinstein, a pediatric rheumatologist at Children's Hospital at Montefiore in New York City.

Rubinstein, who is also a member of the American College of Rheumatology, was not involved in the study.

She called the findings "interesting," and noted that there is a "growing" body of research finding links between childhood health and environmental exposures and the risks of disease later in life.

Plus, Rubinstein said, it's biologically plausible that secondhand smoke exposure in childhood could contribute to rheumatoid arthritis later in life.

As the study authors explain it, secondhand smoke may affect immune system development in a way that makes RA more likely to develop -- particularly in kids who are genetically susceptible to the arthritic disease.

Future studies should look at whether the relationship between RA and childhood smoke exposure is stronger in people who carry RA-linked genes, according to lead researcher Dr. Marie-Christine Boutron-Ruault, from the Gustave Roussy Institute in Villejuif, France.