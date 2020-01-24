New Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug May Help Tough Cases

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, Oct. 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- A recently approved rheumatoid arthritis medication appears to be an effective second-line therapy when biologic treatments start to fail, a new clinical trial reports.

Arthritis sufferers treated with upadacitinib had a significantly greater reduction in their symptoms and disease activity than people treated with a standard disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD), said co-researcher Dr. Aileen Pangan. She is executive medical director of immunology clinical development for the pharmaceutical company AbbVie in North Chicago, Ill.

The drug, marketed under the brand name Rinvoq, also helped twice as many patients enter remission from their rheumatoid arthritis, according to a report in the Oct. 15 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

"Upadacitinib has shown superiority to one of the current standard-of-care treatment options in the clinic for these difficult-to-treat patients," Pangan said. "It is important for physicians to have multiple treatment options available, including medications with different mechanisms of action, to help provide patients with the treatment that is right for them."

Rinvoq received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in August 2019 for treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

This 24-week clinical trial aimed to assess Rinvoq's effectiveness in helping rheumatoid arthritis patients for whom DMARD treatment had failed.

More than 600 patients were recruited for the trial. All were suffering swollen or tender joints even though they were being treated with at least one biologic DMARD, or they had unacceptable side effects from a DMARD.

Half were treated with Rinvoq, and half were treated with a standard biologic DMARD called abatacept (Orencia).

DMARDs act upon the immune system in different ways to reduce joint inflammation.

Rinvoq belongs in a class of drugs called Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors, which also treat rheumatoid arthritis symptoms by manipulating the immune system, Pangan said.

"Janus kinase enzymes play a critical role in the body by transmitting messages from the outside to the inside of cells," she said. "In the immune system, a malfunction can lead to the generation of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. In the immune cells of patients with rheumatoid arthritis, JAK enzymes transmit signals that lead to the inappropriate activation of the immune system to attack and cause inflammation in the joints."