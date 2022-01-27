Newer Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Might Raise Heart, Cancer Risks

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

THURSDAY, Jan. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Finding the right medication for rheumatoid arthritis isn't easy, and a newer pill against the disease carries higher risks of heart attack, stroke and cancer than older RA drugs, a new clinical trial confirms.

The study was mandated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after earlier safety signals about the drug, called tofacitinib (Xeljanz).

In response to the findings, published Jan. 26 in the New England Journal of Medicine, the FDA has changed the labeling of the medication, as well as two others in the same drug class, known as JAK inhibitors.

The drugs are now required to carry warnings about the increased risks. The FDA is also advising doctors to prescribe JAK inhibitors only after a patient has tried and failed at least one TNF inhibitor -- an older class of RA medication.

Experts said the study provides important information, but patients need to talk to their doctor about what it means for them. People already on JAK inhibitors may feel the benefits outweigh any risks, they added.