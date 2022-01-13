2 Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Tied to Lower Risk of Parkinson's

By Robert Preidt

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, Jan. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Two rheumatoid arthritis drugs show potential for lowering the risk of Parkinson's disease, new research shows.

Some previous studies have found that people with rheumatoid arthritis have a lower risk of Parkinson's, and it was suggested that a class of rheumatoid arthritis drugs called disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) may play a role in that reduced risk.

To learn more, researchers analyzed data from thousands of patients in Finland.

The use of most DMARDs — including methotrexate, sulfasalazine, gold preparations or immunosuppressants — at least three years before Parkinson's disease diagnosis was not associated with the risk of the disease in those with rheumatoid arthritis, according to the study published online Jan. 21 in the journal Neurology.

However, the researchers did find that rheumatoid arthritis patients who took the DMARDs chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine had a 26% lower risk of Parkinson's disease.

Both of these drugs affect the immune system and have been shown to have anti-Parkinson's potential in animal studies, according to the researchers. But results of animal studies are often different from those in humans.