April 25, 2022 – The aches and pains caused by rheumatoid arthritis appear to be connected to what we eat, but researchers haven’t been able to develop an ideal diet for patients.

Now, a new study in women suggests that adopting a low-fat vegan diet and then getting rid of trigger foods may bring relief within months, possibly by helping patients to quickly shed weight.

The unusual design of the study and its tiny size make it impossible to know if the diet – or some part of it – actually works. Still, the diet is “a life-changing experience for people,” says lead author Neal D. Barnard, MD, an internal medicine specialist and president of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine. “Doctors should know about it, and they should try it themselves.”

The study was published April 3 in the American Journal of Lifestyle Management.

About 1 in 200 people (or more than 1.6 million people) in the U.S. have rheumatoid arthritis, which is caused when the immune system goes haywire and attacks the body’s joints. It’s more common in women and causes symptoms such as swelling, stiffness, and pain.