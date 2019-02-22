Dating With Schizophrenia

How Do You Let Them Know?

There have been major advances in treatment for this condition over the past several decades.

But the person you’re seeing may have wrong ideas about what it is. For example, they may think you have multiple personalities or that you frequently hallucinate.

They may not know that most people who live with it aren’t violent and that treatment can ease and even prevent psychosis.

That’s why you may want to wait until you’ve gone out with someone a few times to tell them you have it. “Once the person has gotten to know you a little, it may be easier for them to see that you don’t fit the stereotype of someone with schizophrenia,” Wininger says.

When you’re ready, let them know you’d like to discuss something personal. You might say something like, “I want to share something important with you. It’s tough to talk about, and I hope you’ll hear me out.” Dimitriu says to stay honest and emphasize the positive.

For example, you could say, “I have schizophrenia, but it’s well-managed and I’ve been symptom-free for X number of months or years.” Explain that it’s a lasting mental disorder that can affect how you think, feel, and behave. Also let them know that while it can cause severe symptoms, you can also treat it so that you avoid these problems in the future.

It’s possible that your partner may have a negative reaction after they find out. Know that surprise and discomfort are normal. If the person cares for you and wants to keep seeing you, they’ll find a way to support you.