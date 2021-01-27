Is Kombucha Good for Schizophrenia?

You may have heard claims that kombucha, a fermented tea drink, can be helpful for a wide variety of physical health conditions. But what about mental health disorders like schizophrenia ? Here’s what you should know.

What Is the Gut Microbiome?

The trillions of bacteria in your intestines make up your gut microbiome. Many things can affect it, including:

How you were delivered when you were born (C-section vs. a vaginal delivery)

What you were fed as a baby

Your genes

Infections

The medications you take

What you eat

Nobody has the same exact mix of microbial cells -- not even identical twins.

Studies have found that these bacteria play a role in communication between your brain and gut. The microbiomes of people who have mental conditions like schizophrenia are very different from those of people who don’t.

Researchers think that boosting the good bacteria could help ease anxiety and improve mood, whether you have a mental health condition or not. It might have to do with the signals that go to your brain. But more research is needed before scientists can say for sure.

This idea is the root of some theories about whether kombucha -- which contains probiotics, a mix of good bacteria or yeasts -- could help with schizophrenia.