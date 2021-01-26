Managing Schizophrenia With Family and Work

Remember, the best way to take care of your family is to take care of yourself. That means making sure you’re eating well, getting enough exercise and sleep , doing things that bring you joy, and sticking to your treatment plan.

Starting Slow and Working Toward Your Goals

Often, society at large and even those close to people with schizophrenia discourage them from seeking work. But Cather says, “It’s important that people believe in themselves that they can do it. They need to have some confidence that they can work.”

If you’ve been out of the work force for a while, she suggests taking it slow, starting with a more modest job and working your way up into the one you want. A “starter” job will help you practice the skills you need to do more difficult work later.

If you already have a job, be willing to ask for help when you need it. If you feel burned out, ask for time off or fewer hours. If mornings are difficult, ask your boss for a later start time. “I encourage people to make sure they request the accommodations they certainly are entitled to and to use them when they need them,” says Sarah Keedy, PhD, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Under the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA), businesses with more than 15 employees must make reasonable accommodations for people with mental or physical impairments who are otherwise able to perform their jobs.

And while it can be challenging, try to persevere, Cather says. “People should try to remain engaged with work, no matter what’s going on, as best they can,” she says. The more gaps in your work history, the harder it can be not only to start fresh but to get work -- and work is good medicine.