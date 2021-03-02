Schizophrenia and Relationships

Sister Lucinda Claghorn was 17 when she had her first psychotic episode. “My family abandoned me and handed me over to a local mental health clinic,” recalls Claghorn, a nun at the Secular Franciscan Order in Mobile, AL. She was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and admitted to AltaPointe Health, a psychiatric hospital. “The staff at AltaPointe knew my situation, and they accepted me. They’ve been family to me.”

With their assistance, Claghorn, now 67, has come a long way. She got degrees in criminal justice administration and psychology. And in 1989, she took vows to become a Catholic nun -- something she had wanted to do since the age of 7. Some of the staff from AltaPointe attended the ceremony.

One of the more challenging things about schizophrenia is trouble forming close relationships with family, friends, and romantic partners. But studies show that strong social ties that offer emotional and medical support can boost recovery. They can also help manage symptoms in the long run and possibly prevent further psychotic episodes.