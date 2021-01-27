Wellness Apps for Schizophrenia

Symptoms of schizophrenia like hallucinations and paranoia can usually be improved with drugs and therapy. But things like anxiety, trouble with focus, and lack of motivation may not be as easy to treat.

“People with schizophrenia often find it hard to remember to do things like take their medication, or struggle to eat right or get regular physical activity,” says John Torous, MD, a Harvard psychiatrist and director of the Digital Psychiatry Division at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston. As a result, their symptoms may get worse, and they end up in a vicious cycle that’s hard to break.

One way people with schizophrenia can get support is through mobile wellness apps, says Colin Depp, PhD, a psychologist at the University of California, San Diego who specializes in digital interventions for patients with schizophrenia. Apps may help you stick to a medication schedule; keep tabs on your mood, sleep, and day-to-day functioning; and even manage symptoms such as hallucinations.