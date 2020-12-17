If you or a loved one has schizophrenia, you may wonder whether medication alone is enough to treat or prevent symptoms like hallucinations, delusions, and aggression. Eighty percent of people with this condition have a relapse within 5 years of their first episode.

“A lot of family members come to patient visits and ask what supplements they can take to help protect both their brain and body,” says Elaine Weiner, MD, an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Maryland Medical System. Research shows that some can help, but results on others are more mixed.

Keep in mind that it’s always best to talk to your doctor before starting any supplements. Even though they don’t require a prescription, not all of them may be safe. It’s really important for your doctor to make sure there won’t be any interactions with your medicine or any unwanted effects.

Here’s a look at what the research shows and what psychiatrists recommend.

Omega-3 fatty acids. A review of eight studies of people with schizophrenia found that taking omega-3 fatty acids led to a drop of about 25% in positive symptoms (such as hallucinations and delusions) as well as negative symptoms like withdrawal from others and a flat affect (showing no emotions). “It makes sense, as we do know that omega-3 fatty acids are important for overall brain health,” Weiner says.

People with schizophrenia also have a higher risk of getting heart disease, she notes. A daily omega-3 supplement may help with cardiovascular health, too. The American Psychiatric Association recommends a supplement with both eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). Opt for a gram a day, and look for one with about 60% of the total amount from EPA.

Vitamin D. Research has shown that babies born with low vitamin D levels have a 44% higher risk of getting schizophrenia later in life. Another large 2014 review found that people who don’t get enough vitamin D were more than twice as likely to have schizophrenia as those who have higher levels. But this may be partly due to other things, like people with schizophrenia being more likely to stay indoors, notes Weiner. A large study known as DFEND is now looking at this very issue.