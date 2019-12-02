Could Family Dog Lower Child's Schizophrenia Risk?

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Dec. 24, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- You might just want to throw Fido a few extra bones for the holidays, as new research suggests that growing up with a dog may lower schizophrenia risk by as much as 24%.

Unfortunately, cat lovers are out of luck. No similar link was seen with respect to feline ownership.

"We found that a history of having had a pet dog present at birth or before age 3 was associated with a lower prevalence of schizophrenia, as compared to individuals who did not have this exposure," said lead author Dr. Robert Yolken, a professor of neurovirology in pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine in Baltimore.

Why? The jury is still out. For one, the study simply looked back at pet ownership among about 1,400 men and women. It does not prove that dogs cause schizophrenia risk to fall.

Nor is it clear whether any potential benefit would be rooted in the particular bond between a youngster and man's best friend, or in the way dogs might affect a child's immune system.

"One [explanation] is that families with pet dogs differ from families with no pets -- or with pet cats -- in some way associated with differing rates of schizophrenia," Yolken said.

That could mean differences in where dog owners tend to live, what they eat, their income or educational background, or any number of lifestyle choices.

"It is also possible that having a dog has a positive emotional effect on children," Yolken noted.

"Finally, it is possible that some members of the dog microbiome -- beneficial microorganisms that are resident in healthy dogs -- are transmitted to an infant, and that these organisms provide some sort of protection against developing schizophrenia in later life," he added.

The researchers said more study to explore such possibilities is definitely warranted, given that the United States has an estimated 3.5 million cases of schizophrenia and about 90 million pet dogs.

In theory, that could mean as many as 840,000 fewer cases of schizophrenia, if childhood dog ownership could be confirmed as protective.