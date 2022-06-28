Zach McCallum, 55, doesn’t embarrass easily. But the self-described bald guy with a beard felt grateful when his gynecologist said he could check in on a regular medical floor. That meant he could skip the waiting room full of women. “It was incredibly validating, and I felt very seen,” McCallum says. “(I thought) this is a practice that values and cares about their trans[gender] patients and is going to do what they need to do to make them feel comfortable.” Everyone needs a kind doctor they can trust. But it can be a challenge to find medical care that is supportive of and knowledgeable about transgender people’s health. Here’s how to find gender-affirming doctors for adults.

Use Online Resources Christy Olezeski, PhD, is a Yale Medicine psychologist who works with people who are transgender and gender expansive. She says it’s important to see a doctor who’s confirming, supportive, and understands the science behind your care; and that those doctors are out there.