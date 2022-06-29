Your gender identity isn’t a mental illness. But if you’re a person who identifies as transgender or gender nonconforming, the way society treats you can take a toll on your mental health. Part of your self-care may be to work through any stress and trauma with a gender-affirming therapist.

That may leave you wondering: How do I find that person?

For therapist Winley K, PsyD, it made a big difference to work with someone with shared identities. Winley, who lives in Durham, NC, and doesn’t use pronouns, isn’t saying that a white, cisgender male therapist wouldn’t be supportive of a person who is Black, genderqueer, and presents as masculine.

“But I am saying that due to the oppressive and discriminatory experiences I’ve had with folks whose identities differ from mine, it was important for me to heal in a space that felt safe,” Winley says.

Here are some steps you can take to find a transgender-friendly therapist.