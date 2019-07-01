Mandy Moore Reclaims Her Power

It's also a role that landed Moore her first Emmy nomination -- for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series this year. (The winner will be announced Sept. 22.)

Moore hints we'll see more of "future Rebecca," who first appeared in last year's season finale, but not necessarily right away. "I think they're going to parse it out and save it for a little bit later," she says. (The show was recently renewed for three seasons.) This season, she says, will focus on the courtship of young Jack and Rebecca, which she's thrilled about. "We get to go back to the '70s," says Moore. "I love those happy-go-lucky days working with Milo [Ventimiglia]. And the fun clothes!"

Moore is also excited about her upcoming movie, Midway, which premieres in November and stars Dennis Quaid. "It's a big, sweeping, epic war saga about the Battle of Midway, a pivotal naval battle that took place in the Pacific Ocean midway through World War II," she says.

With her acting career on solid ground, Moore is setting her sights on doing more of what she's passionate about. "I can't wait to have a family. I can't wait to continue this career trajectory that I started 20 years ago," she says. One week after Everest, for the first time in years, Moore returned to the recording studio.

"In Nepal, I was thinking a lot about the things that scare me. I was thinking about the rest of the year, about the next 5 years, like, 'What do you want to do? What's holding you back?' " she says.

Moore had an epiphany: Instead of letting other people's definitions of her as a musician hold her back, it was time to reclaim her music. "I was thinking, 'What prevents me from just getting out there and having some small performances here in Los Angeles?' It doesn't have to be the end-all, be-all," she says. The way to scale a mountain, after all, is one step at a time.

"It's taken me to this point to recognize I have the power to control the narrative, the projects that I want to do, the people I want to work with, and how I choose to spend my time," she says. "I haven't put out a record in over a decade, but I'm not nervous anymore. I'm invigorated and excited to put that behind me and plow forward into the future."