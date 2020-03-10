Sham Gay 'Conversion Therapy' Often Begins at Home

THURSDAY, Nov. 15, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- The new movie "Boy Erased"-- about a gay teen's ordeal when forced to attend a "conversion therapy" program -- is shining a spotlight on a treatment deemed bogus and harmful by most experts.

And new research shows the key role parents often play in efforts to change an LGBT child's sexual orientation.

The first-of-its-kind study, which surveyed white and Latino young adults identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT), indicated more than half of them experienced efforts to change their sexual orientation during adolescence.

Also notable: Rates of depression and suicide attempts more than doubled for LGBT young people whose parents tried to change their orientation, compared to peers who reported no conversion efforts.

"I wasn't surprised there was a negative impact. What was really important in this study is that most people don't realize [sexual orientation] change efforts start at home and often when children are young," said study author Caitlin Ryan. She's director of the Family Acceptance Project, a research, intervention, education and policy effort at San Francisco State University to promote health among LGBT youth.

"We found that when efforts to change a young person's identity occurred in adolescence, it had an impact that followed them into young adulthood," Ryan said. "Two things that were surprising to see was that negative impact included limiting their income as a young adult and restricting their educational attainment."

Licensed therapists and other mental health practitioners are outlawed from practicing gay conversion therapy in 14 states, Ryan noted. But that still leaves most states allowing the practice, as well as unlicensed or sham practitioners who to try to change LGBT individuals' sexual orientation. Clergy, religious leaders and parents are often complicit.

In "Boy Erased," a true story adapted for film starring Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe, a teenage boy is signed up for gay conversion therapy after coming out to his parents. The program proves traumatic for the boy and threatens to tear the family apart.

More than half of LGBT teens report conversion efforts