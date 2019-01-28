Your Valentine May Bring You Better Sleep

THURSDAY, Feb. 14, 2019 (HealthDay News) -- Sure, he may snore. She may steal the covers. But if a relationship is solid, your partner will help you sleep better this Valentine's Day and far into the future, a new study suggests.

Good relationships in early adulthood seemed to lead to less disruptive life events, which in turn appeared to lead to better sleep years later, researchers report.

"Your partners can have a huge impact on your stress and health behaviors. They can be a source of stress or a reducer of stress," explained study author Chloe Huelsnitz. She's a Ph.D. candidate in the department of psychology at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

So, how does being in a satisfying partnership affect sleep? Are people more content, or is a good relationship just a sign that you have better people skills that help reduce your stress throughout life?

"It's probably a bit of both," Huelsnitz said, though the study could not prove that a good relationship caused sleep quality to improve.

She explained that if you can have a good relationship, you probably have good interpersonal skills. And if you get along well with your partner, you're probably less likely to get into a fight with your boss or a friend.

"Also, if you have someone to support you during stressful life events, it helps to buffer that stress," Huelsnitz added.

The study authors noted that past research showed a link between a greater response to stress and worse sleep. Past research has also shown that the quality of a romantic relationship helps predict how well you sleep. But what hadn't been studied was the ongoing patterns between a good relationship, stress and sleep.

To see if they could answer this question, the investigators reviewed data from a long-term study that began in the 1970s. More than 250 women were recruited during the last trimester of their pregnancy. The children were followed until they were adults, and then some of them agreed to participate in the ongoing research.