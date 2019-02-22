For Trans Youths, a Tough Path to Gender Harmony

Jan. 15, 2020 -- For Michelle Fleisher, the confusion started in sixth or seventh grade.

“I wasn’t really sure what I was,” Fleisher says. “I knew I wasn’t a boy ... I felt really off-put by my own being. I knew trans people existed, but I knew almost nothing about them. I felt more like a monster than that.”

Now 17, Fleisher appears more feminine, though prefers to be referred to by the pronouns “they” and “them” that don’t denote a gender. They’ve taken hormones for about 2 years, and have reached a more comfortable place. Fleisher dreams of going to Yale University, near their Glastonbury, CT, home, and someday becoming a lawyer fighting for the rights of other trans people.

But it isn’t easy being a transgender teenager -- even for someone living in a state generally seen as progressive, at a time when the trans and gender-nonconforming population seems to be exploding.

Fleisher’s pediatrician told the teenager to find a new doctor. Before Fleisher started hormone therapy, family walks through their Glastonbury neighborhood were often disrupted by homophobic slurs. And even with super-understanding parents, Fleisher, 17, still had to educate them about what it means to be trans.

It also isn’t easy being the parent of a child or adolescent who decides that the gender they were assigned maybe even months before birth doesn’t match how they feel. Being identified by the wrong gender -- or even any gender at all -- can be upsetting for these young people, interpreted as being unseen or disrespected, and driving some to self-harm or worse.

Just over half the trans population has considered suicide, compared to 18% of female teens who didn’t question their gender and 10% of non-questioning males, according to the American Association of Pediatrics.

The number of transgender kids is rising. Roughly 1.8% of high school students now identify as trans -- almost twice the rate of adults. The biggest jump appears to be in teenagers born female who want to transition to males.

Changing social views certainly explains some of that number, experts say. Trans kids and those who don’t consider themselves one gender or the other, called nonbinary, used to grow up thinking they were the only ones in the world who felt the way they did. Today’s teens can easily track down others like them via the internet and learn about puberty blockers, hormones, and surgery before having the first discussion with their parents about their wishes.