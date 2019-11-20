Racy Slogans Halt Utah Condom Distribution Plan

Jan. 17, 2020 -- Utah health officials were getting busy with an HIV-prevention effort when Gov. Gary Herbert halted the distribution of 100,000 condoms due to racy messaging.

The Utah Department of Health earlier this month started distributing the condoms with suggestive slogans and teenage humor to promote safe sex.

One condom cover, for example, spelled out "SL UT" by using two-letter abbreviations for the state of Utah and its capital, Salt Lake City. Another had a picture of a mountain and the slogan "Enjoy Your Mountin." Still another showed an image of a bed with the slogan, "This is the place."

Herbert's office said in a statement, "The governor understands the importance of the Utah Department of Health conducting a campaign to educate Utahns about HIV prevention."

"He does not, however, approve the use of sexual innuendo as part of a taxpayer-funded campaign, and our office has asked the department to rework the campaign's branding," the statement said.