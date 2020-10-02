LGBT Teens Still Plagued by Suicidal Thoughts

MONDAY, Feb. 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Suicidal behavior is declining among U.S. teenagers who identify as LGBT, but the problem remains pervasive.

That's the conclusion of two new studies that tracked trends among U.S. teenagers over the past couple of decades. Over the years, more kids have been identifying as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender (LGBT) -- and their likelihood of reporting suicidal thoughts and behavior has gone down.

The bad news is they remain at much higher risk of suicide than their heterosexual peers, the researchers said.

In one study, LGBT teenagers were over three times more likely than heterosexual teens to report a suicide attempt. The other study charted a similar pattern, with LGBT kids still reporting a high prevalence of suicidal thoughts in 2017 -- and roughly a quarter saying they'd attempted suicide in the past year.

The studies, published online Feb. 10 in Pediatrics, could not dig into the reasons.

But past research has suggested that bullying plays a role, according to Brian Mustanski, director of the Institute for Sexual and Gender Minority Health and Wellbeing at Northwestern University in Chicago.

LGBT students are more likely to be targeted by bullies than their heterosexual peers are. But in school districts with strong anti-bullying policies, Mustanski said, LGBT students typically report less suicidal behavior.

So efforts to combat bullying could be part of the solution, according to Mustanski.

"But," he said, "I don't think that would be enough to eliminate the disparities in suicidal ideation and behavior."

School suicide-prevention programs may also need to address the specific issues that LGBT kids face, Mustanski said.

For one of the new studies, researchers looked at data on high school students in seven states who were part of a periodic government health survey. Between 2009 and 2017, the percentage who identified as gay, lesbian, bisexual or unsure doubled, from just over 7% to over 14%.

Suicide attempts among those kids declined over time: In 2017, 20% said they'd attempted suicide in the past year, versus almost 27% in 2009.