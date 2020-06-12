More Young Americans Are Going Without Sex

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Sex, and lots of it, has long been the primary preoccupation of young adults, but more of them are now going months and years without any intimate encounters.

New research shows that one of three men between the ages of 18 to 24 have not had any sex during the past year, putting to rest all the talk of the "hookup culture."

Men and women aged 25 to 34 in the United States also reported an increase in sexual inactivity and a decrease in sexual frequency during the past two decades, the researchers found.

"In the age of Tinder, young people are actually having less sex, not more," said Jean Twenge, a professor of psychology at San Diego State University.

Analyzing national survey data, researchers found that sexual inactivity increased from 19% to 31% among men 18 to 24 between 2000 and 2018. They defined sexual inactivity as no sex at all for a year or more.

Among those aged 25 to 34, sexual inactivity doubled among men (7% to 14%) and nearly doubled among women (7% to 13%) during the same two decades, the researchers reported.

Many who remain sexually active are having sex less often, the findings also showed. Fewer people are having sex at least weekly, particularly those with one sexual partner.

The report was published online June 12 in JAMA Network Open.

"It is important to distinguish between a decrease in sexual frequency among those who are sexually active and an increase in those who do not have sex at all," said lead researcher Dr. Peter Ueda, a physician-researcher at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

"While the mean sexual frequency among those who were sexually active may reflect their priorities and preferences, sexual inactivity may reflect an absence of sexually intimate relationships, with substantially different implications for public health and society," Ueda said.

Technology and society appear to be colliding in a way that dramatically affects young adults' interest in sex, said Twenge, who wrote an editorial accompanying the new study.