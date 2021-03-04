JAMA Podcast on Racism in Medicine Faces Backlash

March 4, 2021 -- A 16-minute podcast from JAMA: TheJournal of the American Medical Association that attempts to discuss structural racism in the U.S. health care system has stirred conversation on social media about the handling and promotion of the episode.

Published on Feb. 23, the episode is hosted on JAMA’s learning platform for doctors and is available for continuing medical education credits.

“No physician is racist, so how can there be structural racism in health care? An explanation of the idea by doctors for doctors in this user-friendly podcast,” JAMA wrote in a Twitter post to promote the episode. That tweet has since been deleted.

The episode features host Ed Livingston, MD, the deputy editor for clinical reviews and education at JAMA, and guest Mitchell Katz, MD, the president and CEO for NYC Health + Hospitals and deputy editor for JAMA Internal Medicine. Livingston approaches the episode as “structural racism for skeptics,” and Katz tries to explain how structural racism deepens health disparities and what health systems can do about it.

The podcast is on JAMA Clinical Reviews. It's 16 minutes of utter nonsense that ignores the entire evidence base on racism (including papers published BY JAMA). A JAMA editor repeatedly says structural racism isn't really racism and that the term alienates white people. pic.twitter.com/SbOH7CvlAX — Paige Nong (@paigenong) March 4, 2021

“Many physicians are skeptical of structural racism, the idea that economic, educational, and other societal systems preferentially disadvantage Black Americans and other communities of color,” the episode description says.

In the podcast, Livingston and Katz speak about health care disparities and racial inequality. Livingston, who says he “didn’t understand the concept” going into the episode, suggests that racism was made illegal in the 1960s and that the discussion of “structural racism” should shift away from the term “racism” and focus on socioeconomic status instead.

"What you're talking about isn't so much racism ... it isn't their race, it isn’t their color, it's their socioeconomic status,” Livingston says. “Is that a fair statement?”

But Katz says that “acknowledging structural racism can be helpful to us. Structural racism refers to a system in which policies or practices or how we look at people perpetuates racial inequality.”

Katz points to the creation of a hospital in San Francisco in the 1880s to treat patients of Chinese ethnicity separately. Outside of health care, he talks about environmental racism between neighborhoods with inequalities in hospitals, schools, and social services.