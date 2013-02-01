Young Adults Having Less Casual Sex

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, March 30, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Despite being the dating-app generation, young adults are largely saying no to casual sex, and less drinking and more video games are two reasons why, a new study suggests.

Surveys in recent years have been finding that compared with past generations, today's young adults are not as interested in "hooking up."

The new study is no exception: It found that between 2007 and 2017, the number of 18- to 23-year-old Americans having casual sex declined. Among men, 24% said they'd hooked up in the past month, versus 38% a decade before. Among women, that figure declined from 31% to 22%.

The question is why, said study author Lei Lei, an assistant professor of sociology at Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, N.J.

She and her colleague, Scott South of the University at Albany in New York, uncovered some clues. Among young women, a simultaneous reduction in drinking seemed to explain part of the decline in casual sex.