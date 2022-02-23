Feb. 23, 2022

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered state agencies to investigate reports of gender-transition procedures on children as child abuse, which could result in the criminal prosecution of teachers, doctors, and parents of trans children who don’t report the procedures.

Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services directing it “to conduct a prompt and thorough investigation of any reported instances of these abusive procedures in the State of Texas.” The letter was copied to several other state agencies.

The letter said outlawed “sex change” treatments include reassignment surgeries, removal of body parts, and the administration of puberty-blocking drugs or supraphysiologic doses of testosterone or estrogen. Supraphysiologic means larger than would appear naturally.

The letter says “all licensed professionals who have direct contact with children” could face criminal prosecution if they don’t report instances of gender performing procedures, including doctors, nurses, and teachers. Parents of children who undergo the procedures could be investigated, as well as facilities where procedures are performed.