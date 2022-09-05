May 9, 2022 -- Alabama became the first state to make it illegal for doctors to provide gender-affirming medical care to transgender people under the age of 19, The Associated Press reported.

The Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act took effect Sunday and makes it a crime to treat transgender youths with puberty blockers and hormones or to perform gender-affirming medical procedures on them. Convictions could be punished by 10 years in prison.

The new law also requires teachers and other school officials to inform a child’s parents if the child discloses they think they’re transgender, The Associated Press reported.

Arkansas passed a similar law last year but a judge issued a restraining order that blocked enforcement before it went into effect.

Four parents of transgender children filed a federal lawsuit to block enforcement of the Alabama law. The U.S. Department of Justice joined the suit, saying the law is unconstitutional. A federal judge heard arguments last week but has not ruled yet, The Associated Press said.