ERs Seeing Huge Rise in Cases of Sexual Assault

FRIDAY, Oct. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Victims of sexual assault are seeking treatment in U.S. emergency rooms in growing numbers, with University of Michigan (UM) researchers detecting a 15-fold increase between 2006 and 2019.

Rapes and other forms of sexual assault occur every 68 seconds in the United States, and their number rose from 93,000 in 2006 to nearly 140,000 in 2019, according to data from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The increase in people seeking emergency medical care after sexual violence, however, is greater than the growth of those turning to the police for help, the study authors said.

And while there are more sexual assaults occurring, greater awareness and hospital coding changes are also contributing to the spike, the researchers noted.

"Overall destigmatization — whether that's due to the Me-Too movement or other social-political movements — have made people feel safer coming and seeking care," said lead researcher Emily Vogt, a UM medical student.