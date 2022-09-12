Dec. 9, 2022 – The use of antibiotics to prevent – not just treat – sexually transmitted infections was a fringe idea just a decade ago. Now, it has the backing of several studies and a green light from a California public health department.

Jeffrey Klausner, MD, an infectious disease doctor and professor of public health at the University of Southern California, published the first randomized, controlled trial on whether doxycycline – an antibiotic commonly used to treat infections, including syphilis, chlamydia, and others – could prevent STIs back in 2015. At first, he says the National Institutes of Health didn't want to fund the work, expressing concerns about the potential for antimicrobial resistance.

In a worst-case scenario, microbes change over time and no longer respond to medicine, and treatments stop working.

But a growing STI crisis has health care professionals searching for new options to help.

"There were more than 170,000 cases of syphilis [in the U.S.] last year, and yearly cases have doubled over the past five years," says Klausner.