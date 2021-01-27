Cycle tracking apps are becoming more popular with women who want to use a smartphone to know more about their periods and fertility. “There are many apps available nowadays to track your cycle,” says Shieva Ghofrany, MD, co-founder of women’s health site A Tribe Called V. Simple cycle tracking apps tell you when to expect your period. Others, also called fertility apps, family planning apps, or birth control apps, help you understand ovulation and when you’re most likely to get pregnant. If you want to get pregnant, a family planning app can tell you when you’re most fertile. If you want to avoid pregnancy, you can use your app to know when to avoid unprotected sex.

How Do They Work? Cycle tracking apps store and analyze information like your past periods, sleep patterns, heart rate, basal body temperature, and cervical fluid. You enter the data into the app, which uses the information to make predictions about when you’ll have your period and when you’ll ovulate. If you know when you’re ovulating, you can avoid unprotected sex on the days around ovulation.