How Birth Control Is Safer and Easier Than Ever

A generation ago, implants and injections were in their infancy, intrauterine devices (IUDs) were often recommended only for women who’d already had children, and women on oral contraception often complained of mood swings and weight gain.

Today, thanks to design changes and recent declarations by physician’s groups that they are safe for all ages, IUDs are swiftly gaining popularity, with 14% of college women now using them. Other forms of long-acting reversible contraception (LARC) are also slowly gaining traction, with 9% using implants and 3% using shots.

“With these, you just set it and forget it,” says Joanne Brown, a nurse practitioner with University of Kentucky Health Service.

Oral contraception, still the most popular choice besides condoms, has also undergone improvements, with lower hormone levels leading to reduced side effects.

The ideal method for you depends on your personal and family medical history, how soon you want to get pregnant, your budget, and more. Here’s a snapshot of available options: