“There’s a huge difference,” says Sophia Yen, MD, a clinical associate professor of pediatrics at Stanford Medical School. While one prevents pregnancy , the other ends it.

Birth control and an abortion are different. Birth control prevents pregnancy from happening in the first place. An abortion stops an existing pregnancy.

The Birth Control Process

Birth control prevents an egg and sperm from connecting and then leading to pregnancy.

There are a few ways it works:

It stops ovulation, so you don’t release an egg.

It stops fertilization, so a sperm doesn’t reach and fertilize an egg.

It stops implantation, so a fertilized egg doesn’t stick to the lining of your uterus.

The birth control pill, for example, stops you from ovulating. It overrides your natural hormones by giving you a steady stream of hormones to prevent ovulation. “If you take it properly, no egg is released, and no conception takes place,” says Tara Scott, MD, a gynecologic surgeon at the Gynecology Institute of Chicago.

Hormonal birth control, like a hormonal IUD, works by thickening your cervical mucus so it’s like cement and sperm can’t get into your uterus. A copper IUD stops sperm from reaching an egg because the copper is toxic, so the sperm avoids your uterus.

“Others work by thinning the lining of your uterus, so if the egg and sperm connect, the embryo can’t stick into the lining,” Yen says. If it can’t stick to the lining, also known as implanting, it can’t get the nutrients it needs to grow.