Can You Remove an IUD on Your Own?

If you already have an intrauterine device (IUD) to keep you from getting pregnant or are curious about getting one, you might wonder what it’s like to get it out and whether it’s possible to do it yourself. First, keep in mind that IUDs can last for 3 to 10 years, depending on which type you have. So, unless you decide you want to get pregnant, there’s a good chance you won’t need to have it removed for quite some time. When it’s time to remove it, it will more than likely be a quick and easy process, no matter who does it.

In most cases, your doctor will remove it when you’re ready. If you want it out early on because of side effects you’re having, your doctor might suggest you give it a little more time. That’s because those early symptoms, like pain or cramping, often go away.

But, says Diane Greene Foster, PhD, a professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of California, San Francisco, if you’re ready to have it out for any reason, it’s perfectly OK to try to remove it on your own.

“If you can grab the string, you can remove it yourself,” she says. “But, if you don’t get traction, you can’t do it. If you can’t feel the string, your chance of removing it yourself is zero.”