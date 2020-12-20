When it’s time to choose a birth control method, it’s common to wonder: Will it make me gain weight? The mere notion that a contraceptive can bring on extra pounds is a deal breaker for many users.

Sometimes this fear can extend to IUDs, also known as intrauterine devices. But there’s no evidence these small T-shaped devices, which a doctor inserts into your uterus to prevent pregnancy long-term, will make you get heavier.

“My experience is completely that weight gain is not an issue with [IUDs],” says Henry Dorn, MD, an OB/GYN in private practice in High Point, NC. “The studies basically show that there’s less than 5% [of IUD users] who show any weight gain, and it’s generally a little water weight.”

Even with hormonal IUDs like Mirena, which emit progestin, so little of the hormone gets into your system that any effects on weight are minor, he says.

The progestin in hormonal IUDs thickens the mucus in your cervix to block sperm from reaching an egg. It also thins the lining of your uterus so it’s harder for any sperm that does get through to implant. The device can work and remain in the uterus for 3 to 6 years. A copper IUD uses the metal’s properties instead of hormones to stop most sperm and prevent any that get by from implanting. This type of IUD can stay in your uterus (and keep working) for much longer, up to 10 years.