IUD: What I Wish I Knew

For many women, an intrauterine device (IUD) is a good birth control option. It’s safe, 99% effective at preventing pregnancy, and long lasting. It works as soon as it’s put in, lasts between 3-10 years, and can be removed any time. As soon as it’s out, you can become pregnant. But some women who choose an IUD are surprised by what it involves. Here, they share what they wish they had known before getting an IUD.

Not All IUDs Are the Same There are two types of IUDs: hormonal IUDs (Kyleena, Liletta, Mirena, Skyla) and nonhormonal copper IUDs (Paragard). Each has pros and cons. Hormonal IUDs release the hormone progestin. With a hormonal IUD, you may have more PMS-like symptoms, like acne, breast tenderness, headaches, moodiness, and nausea. Your periods may be lighter, shorter, and less painful. Nonhormonal IUDs are made with copper to prevent sperm from living in your uterus. With a copper IUD, you may have heavier periods and more cramps. “My OBGYN suggested the Mirena IUD for managing my endometriosis pain,” says Tabitha Britt, a freelance journalist from Harrison, NJ. “While it helped with my pain, the side effects just weren't worth it. It caused serious weight gain and depression. When I switched to the copper IUD, I lost weight and slowly became myself again.” Ask your doctor which may be best for you.